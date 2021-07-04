Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge [Image 7 of 20]

    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge

    JAPAN

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Cadets work on the orienteering portion of the Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadet Leadership Challenge at Camp Zama, Japan, April 7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 00:39
    Photo ID: 6595728
    VIRIN: 210413-A-IT218-009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.62 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge [Image 20 of 20], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    Zama Middle High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT