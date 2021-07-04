Black Hawk helicopters carrying cadets come in for a landing during the Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadet Leadership Challenge at Kastner Army Airfield, April 8.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 00:36
|Photo ID:
|6595730
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-IT218-012
|Resolution:
|5040x3172
|Size:
|9.74 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge [Image 20 of 20], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge
