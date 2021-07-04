Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge

Staff Sgt. Miki Dodge, right, a combat medic specialist and noncommissioned officer in charge of family medicine at the BG Crawford F. Sams Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama, demonstrates how to use a tourniquet with Cadet Pvt. Ty Chavis during the Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadet Leadership Challenge at Kastner Army Airfield, April 8.

