CFAY's baking competition mixes American dessert with Japanese ingredients

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2021) — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief Culinary Specialist Hiroyuki Ogata, attached to JMSDF ice breaker JS Shirase (AGB 5003), holds an ice block from Antarctica during Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’ (CFAY) Dessert Bake-Off. Ogata presented the rare block of ice as a thank you for participating in CFAY’s desert challenge. Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan challenged Navy installations across Japan to create an American dessert inspired by Japanese ingredients. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

