    CFAY's baking competition mixes American dessert with Japanese ingredients

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2021) — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief Culinary Specialist Hiroyuki Ogata, attached to JMSDF ice breaker JS Shirase (AGB 5003), holds an ice block from Antarctica during Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’ (CFAY) Dessert Bake-Off. Ogata presented the rare block of ice as a thank you for participating in CFAY’s desert challenge. Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan challenged Navy installations across Japan to create an American dessert inspired by Japanese ingredients. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY's baking competition mixes American dessert with Japanese ingredients [Image 8 of 8], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Friendship mixed: CFAY members mix American dessert with Japanese flavors

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    bake-off

