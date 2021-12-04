CFAY's baking competition mixes American dessert with Japanese ingredients

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2021) — Matthew Twigg, Commander, Navy Region Japan ashore food service officer, evaluates a chocolate strawberry cupcake during Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Dessert Bake-Off held at Kosano Park. The dessert was created and baked by Rebecca Roskowski, a nuclear engineer with Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility Detachment Yokosuka. Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan challenged Navy installations across Japan to create an American dessert inspired by Japanese ingredients. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

