    CFAY's baking competition mixes American dessert with Japanese ingredients [Image 4 of 8]

    CFAY's baking competition mixes American dessert with Japanese ingredients

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210412-N-NS063-1347
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commanding officer presents Janice Bennett, Ph.D. with a Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation gift certificate as the winner of CFAY’s Dessert Bake-off held at Kosano Park. Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan challenged Navy installations across Japan to create an American dessert inspired by Japanese ingredients. The event was designed to highlight the continued relationship between the U.S. and Japan, and as a way to say thank you for Japan’s continued kindness and hospitality for the Navy communities across the country. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Friendship mixed: CFAY members mix American dessert with Japanese flavors

    CNFJ
    CFAY
    CNRJ
    dessert challenge

