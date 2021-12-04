CFAY's baking competition mixes American dessert with Japanese ingredients

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2021) — Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Daiki Hosoi tastes a chocolate strawberry cupcake by Rebecca Roskowski during Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Dessert Bake-off held at Kosano Park. Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Commander, Navy Region Japan challenged Navy installations across Japan to create an American dessert inspired by Japanese ingredients. The event was designed to highlight the continued relationship between the U.S. and Japan, and as a way to say thank you for Japan’s continued kindness and hospitality for the Navy communities across the country. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

