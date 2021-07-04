Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen [Image 16 of 16]

    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Bogue, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepare for a landing on a dirt runway, during a rapid medical evacuation training exercise in Djibouti, April 7, 2021. The 75th EAS provides the sole source of tactical airlift to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
