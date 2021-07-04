Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen [Image 13 of 16]

    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron drive a tactical vehicle onto a C-130J Super Hercules during a rapid medical evacuation training exercise in Djibouti, April 7, 2021. The 75th EAS provides the sole source of tactical airlift to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 08:04
    Photo ID: 6594627
    VIRIN: 210407-F-UN842-1389
    Resolution: 4378x2913
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Pararescue
    1CTCS
    82nd ERQS
    75th EAS"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT