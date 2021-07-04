U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, and Pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, conduct a rapid medical evacuation training exercise in Djibouti, April 7, 2021. The 75th EAS provides the sole source of tactical airlift to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6594603
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-UN842-0002
|Resolution:
|2655x1766
|Size:
|294.43 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
