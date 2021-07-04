75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts training with Pararescue Airmen

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Cassidy, a loadmaster assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, loads a tactical vehicle used by pararescue Airmen, during a rapid medical evacuation training exercise in Djibouti, April 7, 2021. The 75th EAS provides the sole source of tactical airlift to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

