210407-N-GB594-1003 RED SEA (April 7, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ian Wagner poses for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, April 7. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ace Foster/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6586189 VIRIN: 210407-N-GB594-1003 Resolution: 612x792 Size: 78.09 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ace Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.