    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ace Foster 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210407-N-GB594-1005 RED SEA (April 7, 2021)Airman Damilola Oriowo poses for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, April 7. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ace Foster/Released)

    This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ace Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

