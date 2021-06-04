Passing Time, Planning the Future

Photo By Seaman Ace Foster | 210407-N-GB594-1001 RED SEA (April 7, 2021) Sailors pose for a photo aboard the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Ace Foster | 210407-N-GB594-1001 RED SEA (April 7, 2021) Sailors pose for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, April 7. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ace Foster/Released) see less | View Image Page

While being deployed for months at a time traveling the vast seas, Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) will find moments in time where they need to use a hobby to take their minds off work.

For the aspiring music artists and songwriters who call Ike home, this is a great opportunity to create new lyrics and develop concepts for the projects they can work on once returning to land.

“I’ve had a surge of ideas,” said Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Myles Bastain. “I’ve been writing like crazy. I have a lot of beats on my phone. I’ll write a verse in 15 minutes. People that are passionate about music would probably say the same thing; I hear music all day. I’ll be writing rhymes in my head any time I get a break from work.”

Bastain, a rapper and songwriter whose stage name is Uncle Myles, says his music is partly inspired by the many Sailors he sees day to day that are pursuing their Navy goals.

“I respect people,” said Bastain. “If somebody has the drive to go after their qualifications, I get motivated by that and try to apply that to my life and creativity. I look up to everybody. You can take a lesson out of anything.”



Bastain has a shipmate in his own shop, Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ian Wagner, that he intends to collaborate with musically. Wagner is also using this deployment as a chance to prepare his future projects.

“I’ll be walking around somewhere on the ship and think of an idea for a lyric or a video,” said Wagner. “Hopefully, I’ll have paper on me—if not I’ll write it on my hand. Being out here we are on a constant grind so, it puts you in that mentality of grinding every moment for something better; for something you are passionate about.”



Bastain plans to release his next project on as many platforms as possible. Wagner, a rapper, songwriter and producer whose stage name is Entity, already has projects on multiple music streaming services. He believes the deployment scenario will bring the best out of him musically.

“This works great for my next project,” said Wagner. “It’s different. It’s unique. I’m a chill person, but being in this challenging situation makes it easier for me to write songs about things I have gone through in my life and things that I had to overcome.”

Bastain and Wagner have plans to collaborate musically another two Sailors on Ike—Machinist’s Mate Fireman China German, a singer/rapper, songwriter and engineer whose stage name is Greenland Chii (pronounced Chee), and Airman Damilola Oriowo, a singer and songwriter whose stage name is Sobo Juice.

“I love music and I think about it at all times,” said German. “I have met some cool shipmates who make beats. So, I plan on purchasing some to make sure my next project, ‘Mixed Emotions’, will be super official.”

Writing lyrics and planning visuals to match her songs are not the only ways German is using this deployment to advance her music career.

“I’m out here stacking my paper,” said German. “My bread getting thick. I’m not buying stuff online. I’m just saving so I can buy all the equipment I need to build my own home studio. I also plan on making videos for two songs I already made but have not put out yet.”

Oriowo says, he is also happy to being saving money that he can invest in his music. He believes that being the best Sailor he can be is in ways preparing him for advancement in his music career.

“It’s the professionalism,” said Oriowo. “The way I wake up every day and do what I have to do, the right way, is the same way I will go in the studio every time and try to perfect my songs. And when I do the dirty work like washing a jet on the flight deck while its cold outside, all while keeping my vibes good, I know I have what it takes to be a great performer.”

While Ike was pier side in Souda Bay, Greece, Oriowo was able to have a DJ play his song ‘Seven Pleasure Levels’ at a party.

“Ah man, it was amazing seeing people jamming to my song,” said Oriowo. “I got to observe the crowd. I saw what songs the people were feeling the most. And to have my song come on in the mix of artist like A$AP Ferg, Future and Drake, and see the people dancing and having a good time was truly touching. I am definitely inspired to write more while I’m out here.”

There are many ways to pass time while being on a deployment. A Sailor can exercise, read or draw, for example. These Sailors/music artists are examples of how we can all use some of our spare time to plan and organize our lives outside of the Navy.

“I really respect people in the Navy who have other things going on in their lives,” said Bastain. “You’re already working hard for the Navy and you still have the energy and drive to map out and execute your plans for other things. That’s straight up amazing. Whether you’re in to real estate, some kind of art, just raising your kids or whatever it is, it’s all the same. This is a great time to plan and prepare for your next move or two.”