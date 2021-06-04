An Airman from the 31st Fighter Wing marshals a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st FW after landing at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 6, 2021. The 31st FW arrived in Greece to participate in INIOCHOS 21. INIOCHOS 21 is an annual Hellenic air force-led joint exercise focusing on interoperability between different countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
This work, 31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler
