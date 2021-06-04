A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying members assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing sits on a runway at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 6, 2021. Prior to take off, measures such as COVID-19 tests and social distancing were taken to help mitigate exposure to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6585855
|VIRIN:
|210406-F-HQ196-1262
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|15.8 MB
|Location:
|ANDRAVIDA, GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
