A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying members assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing sits on a runway at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 6, 2021. Prior to take off, measures such as COVID-19 tests and social distancing were taken to help mitigate exposure to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6585855 VIRIN: 210406-F-HQ196-1262 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 15.8 MB Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.