Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece [Image 1 of 4]

    31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing taxis on the runway at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 6, 2021. F-16s from the 31st FW arrived in Greece to participate in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise focused on strengthening partnerships and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6585852
    VIRIN: 210406-F-HQ196-1131
    Resolution: 3762x2508
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece
    31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece
    31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece
    31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    INIOCHOS21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT