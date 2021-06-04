A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing taxis on the runway at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 6, 2021. F-16s from the 31st FW arrived in Greece to participate in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise focused on strengthening partnerships and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
This work, 31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
