31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing taxis on the runway at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 6, 2021. F-16s from the 31st FW arrived in Greece to participate in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise focused on strengthening partnerships and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

