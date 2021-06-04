Members of the 31st Fighter Wing exit a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 6, 2021. The 31st FW arrived in Greece to participate in INIOCHOS 21. The U.S. Air Force has participated in INIOCHOS since 2017 and will provide Airmen, aircraft and equipment from the 31st FW this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6585854 VIRIN: 210406-F-HQ196-1267 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.98 MB Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing arrives in Greece [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.