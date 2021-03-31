ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder

A Seder is held to establish the commencement of Passover at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates (UAE), March 31, 2021. The UAE was one of four Arab countries to recognize Israel last year, along with Sudan, Morocco and Bahrain, paving the way for civilian Jewish officials in the UAE to provide support for ADAB’s Jewish community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

