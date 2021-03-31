ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder

A Seder plate is set out for display to establish the commencement of Passover at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2021. A traditional Seder plate consists of an egg, bitter herbs, a shank bone, charoset and karpas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 07:07
|Photo ID:
|6585507
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-NW306-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
