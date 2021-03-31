Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder [Image 3 of 4]

    ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A Seder plate is set out for display to establish the commencement of Passover at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2021. A traditional Seder plate consists of an egg, bitter herbs, a shank bone, charoset and karpas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 07:07
    Photo ID: 6585507
    VIRIN: 210331-F-NW306-1026
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder
    ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder
    ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder
    ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    380AEW
    ADAB
    Sader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT