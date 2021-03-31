ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder

A Seder plate is set out for display to establish the commencement of Passover at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2021. A traditional Seder plate consists of an egg, bitter herbs, a shank bone, charoset and karpas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

Date Taken: 03.31.2021
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE