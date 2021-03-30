ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Rubin, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flight surgeon, awaits the start of a Seder to establish the commencement of Passover at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2021. The Passover Seder is conducted throughout the world on the eve of the 15th day of Nisan in the Hebrew calendar, falling in late March or early April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

