ADAB holds virtual Passover Seder

A custom Jewish table setting is displayed in the chapel at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2021. The chaplain corps at ADAB held a Passover Seder, the most commonly celebrated Jewish ritual, and livestreamed the ceremony to other installations in the U.S Air Forces Central area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

