HMLA-369 Marines conduct FARP operations

U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Abigail Rodriguez, an aviation ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Pfc. Michael Grib, an aviation ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775, MAG-39, 3rd MAW, rotate the M197 three-barreled rotary cannon on a AH-1Z Viper helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point at Range 116A on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 24, 2021. A FARP can have one or several distributive fuel points across a landing zone that enable aircraft to land and obtain both fuel and ordnance during a mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US