    HMLA-369 Marines conduct FARP operations [Image 11 of 12]

    HMLA-369 Marines conduct FARP operations

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Abigail Rodriguez, an aviation ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, arms the ordnance on UH-1Y Venom helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point at Range 116A on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 24, 2021. A FARP can have one or several distributive fuel points across a landing zone that enable aircraft to land and obtain both fuel and ordnance during a mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 19:20
    Photo ID: 6585113
    VIRIN: 210224-M-CK339-0168
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    FARP
    Marines
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron

