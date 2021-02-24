Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-369 Marines conduct FARP operations [Image 4 of 12]

    HMLA-369 Marines conduct FARP operations

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A U.S. Marine AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands at a forward arming and refueling point at Range 116A on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 24, 2021. A FARP can have one or several distributive fuel points across a landing zone that enable aircraft to land and obtain both fuel and ordnance during a mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 19:20
    Photo ID: 6585106
    VIRIN: 210224-M-CK339-0121
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-369 Marines conduct FARP operations [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    FARP
    Marines
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron

