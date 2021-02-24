HMLA-369 Marines conduct FARP operations

A U.S. Marine AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands at a forward arming and refueling point at Range 116A on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 24, 2021. A FARP can have one or several distributive fuel points across a landing zone that enable aircraft to land and obtain both fuel and ordnance during a mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

