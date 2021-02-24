A U.S. Marine AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, waits to refuel at a forward arming and refueling point at Range 116A on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 24, 2021. A FARP can have one or several distributive fuel points across a landing zone that enable aircraft to land and obtain both fuel and ordnance during a mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 19:20
|Photo ID:
|6585107
|VIRIN:
|210224-M-CK339-0129
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HMLA-369 Marines conduct FARP operations [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
