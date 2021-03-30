SJAFB commanders, first sergeants attend annual Mental Health Symposium

Team Seymour commanders and first sergeants attend the annual Mental Health Symposium at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 31, 2021. The intent of the symposium was to equip base leaders with the tools necessary to support their Airmen with the resources available from the Mental Health Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 11:39
|Photo ID:
|6584504
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-JN771-1025
|Resolution:
|4386x2928
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
