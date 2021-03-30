Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB commanders, first sergeants attend annual Mental Health Symposium [Image 1 of 4]

    SJAFB commanders, first sergeants attend annual Mental Health Symposium

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An annual Mental Health Symposium is held at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina March 31, 2021. Commanders and first sergeants received a packet filled with resources and a copy of the material presented. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 11:39
    Photo ID: 6584501
    VIRIN: 210330-F-JN771-1001
    Resolution: 3690x2636
    Size: 685.42 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB commanders, first sergeants attend annual Mental Health Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

