Lt. Col. Robert D. Greiman Jr., 4th Medical Group mental health flight commander, welcomes participants to the annual Mental Health Symposium at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 31, 2021. Commanders and first sergeants received annual mandatory mental health training at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 11:39
|Photo ID:
|6584503
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-JN771-1018
|Resolution:
|3573x2552
|Size:
|804.5 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SJAFB commanders, first sergeants attend annual Mental Health Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
