Members of Team Seymour gather during the annual Mental Health Symposium at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 31, 2021. Topics presented during the symposium included: mental health, alcohol, suicide prevention, the Drug Abuse and Treatment Program and the Family Advocacy Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
This work, SJAFB commanders, first sergeants attend annual Mental Health Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
