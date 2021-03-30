Members of Team Seymour gather during the annual Mental Health Symposium at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 31, 2021. Topics presented during the symposium included: mental health, alcohol, suicide prevention, the Drug Abuse and Treatment Program and the Family Advocacy Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 11:39 Photo ID: 6584506 VIRIN: 210330-F-JN771-1059 Resolution: 4966x2561 Size: 1.28 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB commanders, first sergeants attend annual Mental Health Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.