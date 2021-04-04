Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Peter Lebron, a member of the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, assists a resident coming for a COVID-19 vaccination at the Jacob Javits Convention Center vaccination site in New York on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. The New York State mass vaccination site operated through the holiday. The New York Guard is the state's volunteer defense force. ( DMNA photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman)

