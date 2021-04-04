This sign greets visitors to the Jacob Javits Convention Center vaccination site in New York on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. The New York State mass vaccination site operated through the holiday. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O'Hagan)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 09:08
|Photo ID:
|6584346
|VIRIN:
|210404-Z-SB907-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|714.13 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday [Image 6 of 6], by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT