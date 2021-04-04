Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday

    Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    Two civilian workers get in the Easter holiday spirit at the Jacob Javits Convention Center vaccination site in New York on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. The New York State mass vaccination site operated through the holiday. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O'Hagan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday [Image 6 of 6], by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York
    New York National Guard
    vaccination
    Easter
    nationalguardcovid19
    Javits

