Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday

New York Guard Chaplin ( Major) John Muniz shares the host with New York Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Elijah Hale, a member of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, during Easter services for New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and civilian workers at the Jacob Javits Convention Center vaccination site in New York on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. The New York State mass vaccination site operated through the holiday. The New York Guard is the state's volunteer defense force. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O'Hagan)

