    Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday [Image 5 of 6]

    Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    New York Guard Chaplin ( Major) John Muniz shares the host with New York Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Elijah Hale, a member of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, during Easter services for New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and civilian workers at the Jacob Javits Convention Center vaccination site in New York on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. The New York State mass vaccination site operated through the holiday. The New York Guard is the state's volunteer defense force. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O'Hagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 09:08
    Photo ID: 6584349
    VIRIN: 210404-Z-SB907-1006
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacob Javits vaccination site runs on Easter Sunday [Image 6 of 6], by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York
    New York National Guard
    vaccination
    Easter
    nationalguardcovid19
    Javits

