Makin Island Underway

INDIAN OCEAN (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Dustin Gallagher, left, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Ryan Ayala-Manalo stand by for instructions during a dry-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

