    Makin Island Underway [Image 15 of 23]

    Makin Island Underway

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Bergh 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy chief petty officers and U.S. Marine Corps staff noncommissioned officers, with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, who have been accepted into to the Chiefs Mess, pose for a photo in celebration of the chief petty officer birthday aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6584302
    VIRIN: 210401-N-LR905-1014
    Resolution: 6450x4300
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

