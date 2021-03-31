Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 23]

    Makin Island Underway

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 31, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jenna Leggett observes a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 07:50
    Photo ID: 6584288
    VIRIN: 210331-N-IV962-1067
    Resolution: 3649x2142
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 23 of 23], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

