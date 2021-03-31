Makin Island Underway

INDIAN OCEAN (March 31, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Rafael Rodriguez-Natal observes a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

