    Screaming Eagles administer 100,000th vaccination at Cleveland CVC [Image 5 of 5]

    Screaming Eagles administer 100,000th vaccination at Cleveland CVC

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jon Lindsley, commander of Task Force Performance, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), thanks Mrs. Ruby Davis for coming to the Wolstein Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Cleveland, April 2, 2021. Mrs. Davis received the 100,000th vaccine administered by the Screaming Eagles at the CVC. U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2021 18:03
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screaming Eagles administer 100,000th vaccination at Cleveland CVC [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cleveland
    FEMA
    Vaccine
    101st Airborne Division Air Assault
    2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE"
    COVID-19

