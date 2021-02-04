Screaming Eagles administer 100,000th vaccination at Cleveland CVC

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jon Lindsley, commander of Task Force Performance, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), thanks Mrs. Ruby Davis for coming to the Wolstein Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Cleveland, April 2, 2021. Mrs. Davis received the 100,000th vaccine administered by the Screaming Eagles at the CVC. U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

