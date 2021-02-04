Screaming Eagles administer 100,000th vaccination at Cleveland CVC

U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Carter, a native of Manheim, Pennsylvania, and allied trade specialist with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), poses after receiving the 101,101st vaccination dose administered at the Wolstein Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Cleveland, April 2, 2021. Carter, who works as a sanitation team lead at the CVC, is also the 526th Brigade Support Battalion’s colors bearer. U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

