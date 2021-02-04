Screaming Eagles administer 100,000th vaccination at Cleveland CVC

U.S. Army Spc. Blake Godwin, a native of Bel Air, Maryland, and combat medic with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), administers the 100,000th vaccination to Mrs. Ruby Davis April 2, 2021, at the Wolstein Community Vaccination Center in Cleveland. Godwin said he was happy to be a part of such a historic moment for the mission. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

