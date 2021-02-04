Screaming Eagles administer 100,000th vaccination at Cleveland CVC

U.S. Army Capt. Jacob Bell, native of Cincinnati, and company commander for Charlie Company, 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), informs Mrs. Ruby Davis that she will be the 100,000th person to receive a vaccination at the Wolstein Community Vaccination Center in Cleveland, April 2, 2021. Mrs. Davis said she was excited to get her vaccination and felt honored to be the one to get the 100,000th dose. U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

