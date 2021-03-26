Maj. Ralph Salazar, U.S. Air Ambulance Company, “Cajun Dustoff,” 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment commander, discusses equipment upgrades on the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and the operational tempo supporting the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk to J.M. (Jay) Harmon, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general, March 26.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 17:24 Photo ID: 6583309 VIRIN: 210326-A-GR633-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.18 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCoE deputy discusses future of Army Medicine for Soldiers, Civilians [Image 5 of 5], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.