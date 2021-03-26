Maj. Ralph Salazar, U.S. Air Ambulance Company, “Cajun Dustoff,” 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment commander, discusses equipment upgrades on the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and the operational tempo supporting the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk to J.M. (Jay) Harmon, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general, March 26.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 17:24
|Photo ID:
|6583309
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-GR633-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
MCoE deputy discusses future of Army Medicine for Soldiers, Civilians
