    MCoE deputy discusses future of Army Medicine for Soldiers, Civilians [Image 1 of 5]

    MCoE deputy discusses future of Army Medicine for Soldiers, Civilians

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Col. Jody Dugai, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital commander, (left) shares her enthusiasm for the training offered at the BJACH Medical Range with J.M. (Jay) Harmon, deputy to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general. Harmon was at Fort Polk to serve as the keynote speaker for the BJACH Army Medical Department Civilian Corps 25th Anniversary ceremony hosted by the hospital on March 26.

    Louisiana
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    Civilian Corps
    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

