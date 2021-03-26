Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCoE deputy discusses future of Army Medicine for Soldiers, Civilians [Image 4 of 5]

    MCoE deputy discusses future of Army Medicine for Soldiers, Civilians

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    J.M. (Jay) Harmon, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, deputy to the commanding general, feels the advanced canine medical trainer (K9 Diesel), a full-body military working dog simulator, used during emergency medical technician certification training offered at the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Medical Range.

    Louisiana
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    Civilian Corps
    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

