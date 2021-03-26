MCoE deputy discusses future of Army Medicine for Soldiers, Civilians

J.M. (Jay) Harmon, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, deputy to the commanding general, presents an Army Medical Department Civilian Corps pin to Anne White. White has served the AMEDD Civilian Corps for more than 46 years and has spent her career at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Harmon was at Fort Polk to serve as the keynote speaker for the BJACH AMEDD Civilian Corps 25th Anniversary ceremony March 26.

Date Taken: 03.26.2021
Location: FORT POLK, LA, US
by Jean Graves