    The End of an Era [Image 5 of 5]

    The End of an Era

    KUWAIT

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, deputy commander of operations, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, and commander, 9th Air Force Expeditionary Task Force-Levant, U.S. Air Forces Central, salutes U.S. Air Force Major General Michael G. Koscheski, USAFCENT deputy commander, and Deputy Combined Forces Air Component Commander, , during the inactivation ceremony for the 9 AETF-L, April 1, 2021 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The 9 AETF-L set the standard for an AETF, contributing to a highly kinetic air campaign enabling liberation of designated areas of Iraq and Syria working by, with and through partner forces. (U.S. Airforce photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 01:26
    Photo ID: 6581481
    VIRIN: 210401-F-PV484-1173
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The End of an Era [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inactivation ceremony
    386 AEW
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    9 AETF-L

