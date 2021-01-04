The End of an Era

Members of the Ali Al Salem Air Base Honor Guard present the colors during the 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force-Levant inactivation ceremony, April 1, 2021 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The 9 AETF-L set the standard for an AETF, contributing to a highly kinetic air campaign enabling liberation of designated areas of Iraq and Syria working by, with and through partner forces. (U.S. Airforce photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

