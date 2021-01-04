The End of an Era

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, deputy commander of operations, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, and commander, 9th Air Force Expeditionary Task Force-Levant, U.S. Air Forces Central, and Chief Master Sergeant James Fitch, command chief, 9 AETF-L, case the unit’s colors during an inactivation ceremony, April 1, 2021 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The 9 AETF-L focused U.S. Air Force airpower to militarily defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria in support of the CJTF-OIR. (U.S. Airforce photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

