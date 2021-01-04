The End of an Era

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, U.S. Air Forces Central deputy commander, and Deputy Combined Forces Air Component Commander, accepts the guidon from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, deputy commander of operations, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, and commander, 9th Air Force Expeditionary Task Force-Levant, during the inactivation ceremony for the 9 AETF-L, April 1, 2021 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The 9 AETF-L focused U.S. Air Force airpower to militarily defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Airforce photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

